Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

