Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

