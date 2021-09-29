Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $273.92

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.92 and last traded at $273.80, with a volume of 9379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $260.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $401,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.