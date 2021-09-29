Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 67,124 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,511,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.