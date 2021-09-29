Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.98

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $9.40. Sims shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 9,600 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

