SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $234.49

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $234.49, but opened at $228.09. SiTime shares last traded at $228.07, with a volume of 99 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,051.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.07.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,650 shares of company stock worth $14,935,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

