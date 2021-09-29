Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Down 0.7%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKSBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.