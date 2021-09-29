Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski Sells 65,500 Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$43,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at C$263,670.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 59,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$42,245.00.

SYH stock opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$87.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

