SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

