SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.46.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.00. 144,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The stock has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.