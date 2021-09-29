Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

