Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of SLNO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

