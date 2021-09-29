Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s stock price traded down 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 136,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 119,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.97 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The stock has a market cap of C$14.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

