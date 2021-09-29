Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 100500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on shares of Southern Empire Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Southern Empire Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.