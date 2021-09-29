Spark Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

ENPH stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

