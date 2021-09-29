SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,835 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $63,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

