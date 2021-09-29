SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,135,767 shares.The stock last traded at $74.53 and had previously closed at $73.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.