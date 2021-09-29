SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,320,000 after buying an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 441,971 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 303,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 185,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,605,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

