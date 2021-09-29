Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

