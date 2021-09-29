Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

SRC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,206. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

