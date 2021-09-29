Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.02 and last traded at $122.02. 10,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 530,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -253.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

