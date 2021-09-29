Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 22.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,159 shares of company stock valued at $124,556,040 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Shares of SQ opened at $242.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 212.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.