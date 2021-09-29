Sriram Sathyanarayanan Sells 1,300 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $26,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sriram Sathyanarayanan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 128.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 114.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.