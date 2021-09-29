Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.92 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

