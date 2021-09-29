State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,074 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cowen were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cowen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $7,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

COWN opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

