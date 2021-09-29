State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $35.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

