State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

HRTX stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

