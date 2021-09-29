State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $603,000 Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 116,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.