State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $627,000 Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 374,372 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,788,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter.

CYH stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

