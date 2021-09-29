State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $639,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ERII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

