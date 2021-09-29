State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

