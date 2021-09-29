State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.