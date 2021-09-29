State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,003 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

