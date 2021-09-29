State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,345 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $283,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.44. 28,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,281. The company has a market cap of $354.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

