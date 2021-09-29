State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,378 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $241,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $355.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $350.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

