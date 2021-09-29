State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,738 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $145,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.13.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $13.42 on Wednesday, reaching $740.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $770.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.