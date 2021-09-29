State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,747,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,906 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $196,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

