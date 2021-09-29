Stephens Inc. AR Has $9.39 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,768 shares of company stock worth $51,475,172.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.