Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.94 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

