Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 477 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $324.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.