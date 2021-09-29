Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,676 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $177,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $97,252,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,652,000 after acquiring an additional 177,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $677.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $695.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.03 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

