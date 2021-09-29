Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

