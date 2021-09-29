Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.70 and a 200 day moving average of $357.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $227.24 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

