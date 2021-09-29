Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 9,265 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.