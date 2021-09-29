Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 632,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.