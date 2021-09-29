Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ProQR Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 631% compared to the average daily volume of 399 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,700. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

