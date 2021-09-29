Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 727 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,993,000 after purchasing an additional 334,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

