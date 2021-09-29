Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 1,096 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 8.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,570 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,131 shares of company stock worth $5,250,665 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.87.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

