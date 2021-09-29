Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $61,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after buying an additional 771,704 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,304,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 131,901 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,768,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

