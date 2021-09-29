Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $69,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

